Flood fund to be funded by carbon allowances

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced the release of a draft grant manual for the Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

In 2020, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation creating the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which authorizes a grant and loan program to assist communities in Virginia impacted by recurrent flooding, sea level rise and severe weather events.

The fund will be administered by the DCR, the agency responsible for coordinating flood protection activities, in cooperation with the Virginia Resource Authority.

Monies for this fund will come from what are called “carbon emissions allowances” under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia joined in January 2021. The RGGI is a mandatory CO2 emission reduction program which requires fossil fuel fired electric power plants.

A cap is placed on CO2 emissions produced by the power plant and when this arbitrary limit is exceeded the company must now purchase “allowances” from the government.

Virginia is the first southern state to join the RGGI. Members of RGGI include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2021.

Comments

comments