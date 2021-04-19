Fans will be allowed at spring sports

By DAVID GRAVELY

In a change to recent policy, it was announced Monday that members of the general public will now be allowed to attend spring sports contests at Pulaski County High School.

In a release from the school, PCHS AD Scott Vest noted that while the general public will be allowed to come out to the games, COVID-19 mitigation measures will still be practiced.

“The most recent adjustments to spectator attendance at outdoor events in Virginia will allow Pulaski County High School to open spring sporting events to the general public,” the release states. “Baseball, softball, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis will move forward this spring normally with Covid mitigation guidelines in place for spectators and participants. All spectators will be required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose as well as maintain social distancing from non-family members. Spectator compliance with these guidelines are necessary for PCHS to continue offering general public attendance. Baseball, softball and soccer tickets will be five dollars ($5) as in years past. We look forward to our community coming out to support our student athletes safely.”

While there has been no official release or statement from Pulaski County Middle School concerning fan attendance at their games, a call to their office Monday morning confirmed that they will likely follow suit with whatever policy the high school puts in place.

Spring sports tryouts took place last week for most teams. Scrimmages and actual games and matches are set to begin this week. Monday will feature the first boys and girls tennis matches of the season as the Lady Cougars are set to host Blacksburg and the Cougars will travel to take on the Bruins. Start time for those matches is set for 4:30 p.m.

