Everston Luther Gallimore

Everston Luther Gallimore, age 79 Pulaski, Virginia passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Pulaski Health Care Center. Born in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Luther Gallimore and Ollie Thornton Gallimore. He was also preceded in death by sons, Roger Gallimore and Junior Gallimore; sisters, Stella (Robert) Surratt, Ruby Stoots, Nellie Duncan and Mabel Graham; and brothers, Barney (Susie) Gallimore, Monroe Gallimore, Dallas (Rosetta) Gallimore.

He was a past employee of Jefferson Mills and Pulaski Furniture.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kay Bowden and Daniel Bowden, Pulaski; three grandchildren Alicia Gallimore, Josh Gallimore and Brian Hodge, great grandson Nate Gallimore, brothers Fred (Ruby) Gallimore, Shiloh; Paul (Phyllis) Gallimore, Shiloh; Richard (Betty) Gallimore, Shiloh; special friend Margaret Sayers, Dublin; friend of the family April Dunbar, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be held Friday 3 p.m., April 16, 20 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Mabel Caudill, Dale Akers, Randall Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday one hour before service time at the Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 16, 2021.

Comments

comments