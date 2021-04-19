Equity policy, transgenders discussed at meeting

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County School Board held a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, April 13, and one of the topic brought up during that meeting was the guidance coming from Richmond and the Virginia Department of Education concerning the treatment of transgender students and the issues surrounding the equity statement recently passed by the school board.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls and emails about this,” Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools said. “A lot of people realize that this has been brought up by the Department of Education, but they think we should just ignore it.”

The problem, Dr. Siers says, is doing that would put Pulaski County in a legal situation.

“Basically, what I’ve been told is you’re in violation of state law if you’re not bringing about these policies,” Siers said. “You open yourself up to lawsuits by an transgender student who feels like we haven’t taken steps to protect their interests, and it would be an unwinnable suit for the school board.”

The basis of the current equity statement is to ensure a safe environment and equal treatment for members of the LBGTQ community, as well as fair and equal treatment for minority groups within the school system. The current Mission Statement for Racial and Social Equity that was adopted by the school board has not, as of this time, laid out any concrete plans for how certain issues will be handled, but instead forms the basis for a future equity goal to the overall comprehensive plan.

Unfortunately, those opposed to or not fully informed on the matter have taken to social media, creating confusion and misinformation on the matter.

“I know there is a lot of stuff on social media that is just complete misinformation and a lot of it seems to be designed to bring up fear in our area,” Siers said. “We’re not the only county dealing with that. I would just ask that people take a breath and give us a few months to get the information that we have to use to make our decisions. It will be presented in a public meeting. There will be opportunities at that time for people to make comments and then the board can take action on whatever options are provided to us. But ignoring and not adopting policy to protect transgender students is not an option. We are going to have to have policies that offer protection to transgender students and what those policies look like remain to be seen.”

With the possibility of misinformation being spread, Dr. Siers and the school system decided to post a statement Tuesday concerning the equity initiative. The entire statement can be viewed on the PCPS website and Facebook page, but below are a list of some portions of that statement pulled from the website.

Why address equity?

It’s the right thing to do. Removing barriers and improving supports for groups of students who are not successful should be a primary objective for every public school. A refusal to or inability to address known problems could constitute negligence and might reasonably be viewed as the equivalent of saying that there are some children who just don’t deserve to be successful. PCPS has been trying to close SOL achievement gaps and reduce discipline disparities for several years. These equity related efforts are now just part of a larger more inclusive initiative designed to improve our educational programs for students.

Requirements have been passed by the Virginia General Assembly to be implemented through the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The General Assembly has passed a number of equity related education bills over the past 2 years that require the Virginia Department of Education to prepare guidance and set expectations for local school divisions. The VDOE launched its own equity initiative in 2020 to address increasing cultural proficiency of Virginia’s educator workforce and to close opportunity gaps for Virginia students. They have set expectations for school divisions to work to create culturally responsive schools, cultivate culturally responsive leadership, prepare culturally responsive educators, and teach culturally responsive pedagogy. The initial impact of the state’s equity initiative is that social studies standards are being rewritten to include recommendations made by the African American History Education Commission, teacher licenses will require completion of training in cultural competency, social studies teachers will require complete instruction in African American history, school divisions will be required to develop policies on the treatment of transgender students, and teachers will soon be evaluated on how they develop “culturally inclusive and responsive learning environments.” So, for those who may not believe that our equity mission and plan were the right thing to do, it seems necessary to communicate that addressing these issues isn’t optional. We are entering the era in public education where everything from teaching licenses to school accreditation will be tied to equity focused work for school divisions.

What is (and what isn’t) the PCPS Equity Initiative?

The PCPS equity initiative started with a recognition that issues of inequity exist within our schools and that they’ve been around for quite some time.

The PCPS equity initiative sets the expectation that all schools provide “an environment that respects every individual regardless of race, gender, intellectual & physical abilities, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, physical appearance, gender expression, family configuration, ethnicity, age, and the language spoken in their homes.” In other words, we have set the expectation that every student and their families be treated with the highest possible regard without exception.

The PCPS equity initiative establishes the objectives of conducting an equity audit at each school, sharing the results of the equity audits, conducting professional development around equity based concepts, attempt to recruit faculty members that reflect the diversity of our community, allocate instructional resources that reflect the diversity of our community, and develop school cultures that value the diversity of our community.

The PCPS equity initiative is not the sacrificing one group of students in favor of another. It is working to make education a positive experience for each student.

The PCPS equity initiative is not an attempt to erase anyone’s history. It’s working to make sure that every student feels they are valued and well represented in the history that is being written today.

The PCPS equity initiative is not an effort to indoctrinate children into denying their gender. It’s teaching children to respect others whose appearance, beliefs, and life choices may be different from their own.

How will PCPS proceed with its equity initiative?

PCPS administrators will be trained in areas of cultural competence and adaptive leadership in order to be better prepared to lead our schools in the work that will be needed to address community, state, and federal expectations.

Each school will complete an equity audit before the end of the current school year and the findings of the audit will be shared with the School Board.

Each school will form an equity team that is made up of faculty, staff, parents, and students to advise its administrators on how to move forward.

PCPS will develop a plan and secure the resources necessary to prepare its educators for implementing the changes that are coming down from the Virginia Department of Education.

PCPS will look for additional ways to engage our community around its work in equity.

The statement ends by noting that the school system intends to take its commitment to providing meaningful instruction to each student served by the school system seriously.

“The equity mission that was launched earlier this year simply establishes a set of guiding principles that will help us create an educational culture where each child feels valued, inspired, and empowered to succeed at any level. Working to make life better for children should be a concept that every member of a community can support. Hopefully, this will become the case for Pulaski County.”

