Edwina Louise Mooney

June 13, 1966 – April 25, 2021

Edwina Louise Mooney, 54, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Edwina was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sue Wilkinson; and her husband, Guy Ray Mooney.

Survivors include her daughters, Jessica (David) Moye, and Tasha Mooney; son, Bradley Mooney; grandchildren, Jordan, Kylee, Jayce, Bradley and Dakota; brother, Leonard (Sibylla) Mathena; sister, Shawna (Mike) Wilkinson; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Services will be private.

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2021.

