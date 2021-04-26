June 13, 1966 – April 25, 2021
Edwina Louise Mooney, 54, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Edwina was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sue Wilkinson; and her husband, Guy Ray Mooney.
Survivors include her daughters, Jessica (David) Moye, and Tasha Mooney; son, Bradley Mooney; grandchildren, Jordan, Kylee, Jayce, Bradley and Dakota; brother, Leonard (Sibylla) Mathena; sister, Shawna (Mike) Wilkinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
The Mooney family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
