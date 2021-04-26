Dublin man accused of child abuse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man is free on bond after being indicted on a charge of felony child abuse.

Landon Alexander Lawson, 22, was indicted by the April 12 grand jury on a Class 4 felony count of child abuse. He was arrested April 14 and apparently released on bond the same day, according to online records.

An indictment is merely a charge. It is not a finding of guilt.

Details of the case were not available because investigating officer is on vacation. Under Virginia law, Class 4 child abuse alleges the suspect caused serious injury, including disfigurement, fracture, severe burn or laceration, mutilation, maiming, forced ingestion of dangerous substances or life-threatening internal injuries by “willful act or willful omission or refusal to provide any necessary care for the child’s health.”

The incident for which Lawson is charged occurred Jan. 12, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in circuit court May 4 to advise the court regarding legal representation.

Conviction for a Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2021.

Comments

comments