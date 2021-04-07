Cox graduates Va. forensic academy

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department Master Detective Austin D. Cox, a Pulaski County native, graduated April 1 from the 102nd session of Virginia Forensic Science Academy. He ranked second in his class.

More than 15 law enforcement personnel from across Virginia participated in the nine-week course designed to provide high-level training to qualified crime scene search officers.

Cox received instruction in how to properly recognize, document, collect and preserve physical evidence at crime scenes for laboratory analysis and/or trial.

“Academy participants become familiar with the capabilities and limitations of the modern forensic laboratory in examining the spectrum of materials that can be collected as evidence in criminal cases,” according to Radford police department.

“The … course of study also provides officers with the necessary background information and practical application techniques, which, coupled with the student’s previous experience, permits maximum utilization of the forensic sciences to their departments and the Criminal Justice System of the Commonwealth,” the department added.

Cox is the son of Tim and Sherry Cox of Snowville. He is a 2010 graduate of Pulaski County High School.

