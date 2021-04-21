COVID numbers dropping as vaccines administered

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

With the number of Virginians who have received the vaccine for COVID-19 rising, new case numbers are decreasing across the Commonwealth at a substantial rate.

There have now been 3,442,232 people (40.3%) who have received at least one dose of the vaccination in Virginia. There have also now been 2,166,158 people (25.4% of the population of Virginia) who have been fully vaccinated. On average, 78,077 people receive at least one dose of the vaccine each day.

Those numbers include vaccinations given at hospitals, local health departments, medical practices, other community health providers and at pharmacies.

For Pulaski County, those numbers equal 20,166 total vaccines administered with 12,368 people who have at least one shot and 9,299 who are fully vaccinated.

With those vaccinations going into the arms of local citizens, there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of new cases in our area and across the Commonwealth.

Virginia reported 9,914 new cases with a seven day average of 5,778 new cases and 67.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Jan. 17, 2021. As of Tuesday, April 20, those numbers have dropped to 1,236 new cases with a seven day average of 1,348 and 15.8 cases per 100,000.

Tuesday found Pulaski County with two new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Pulaski County to 2,538 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 120 have required hospitalization and 61 have died.

In the communities around Pulaski County, the pandemic has had a similar affect. Montgomery County remains the biggest hotspot in the NRV with 9,140 cases and 88 deaths. The City of Radford has seen 2,074 cases and 18 deaths. Giles County has reported 1,217 cases with 18 deaths. Floyd County sits at the bottom with 829 cases and 21 deaths.

In the nearby Alleghany Health District there are several locations with high numbers as well, but they are also seeing a drop in daily numbers as more people are immunized. Roanoke County has reported 8,042 cases and 133 deaths. Salem has seen 2,098 cases and 46 deaths.

Wythe County has now reported 2,526 cases with 77 deaths. Carroll County has seen 2,524 cases with 67 deaths.

The biggest hotspot in the Commonwealth remains Fairfax with 74,708 total cases and 1.064 deaths. Prince William has reported 43,957 cases with 480 deaths. Virginia Beach has seen 34,740 cases with 379 deaths. Loudoun County has seen 26,795 cases with 274 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for anyone 16 and older who lives in Virginia and can be found at locations throughout the county. To find out where and when you can get a vaccine, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Written by: Editor on April 21, 2021.

Comments

comments