County libraries now open evenings

Pulaski County Library System has returned to offering evening hours at its Pulaski and Dublin branches. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the branches’ safety measures remain in place.

Starting April 19, Pulaski Library closes at 8 p.m. Mondays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 5 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The Dublin branch closes at 7 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both branches open at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed Sundays.

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2021.

