County and CCC take steps to clean up litter

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Clean Community Council (CCC) met this month in the Pulaski County Administration Building and, perhaps not surprisingly, the major topic of discussion was litter. Just a few days prior the topic of litter also came up at the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors, like the members of the CCC, expressed concerns that there is growing problem with roadside litter in Pulaski County.

Joe Guthrie, chairman of the board, told those attending the supervisors meeting that he had personally picked up several bags of litter that had been discarded along Route 100. Supervisor Laura Walters took the occasion to introduce an Adopt-A-Spot litter cleanup campaign, wherein individuals or groups would agree to keep a particular area free from litter.

At the end of the year, prize money of $750, $500 and $250 will be awarded to the groups who have best kept their chosen “spot” clean and everyone participating in the Adopt a Spot program will receive a VISA gift card.

Part of the litter issue is that inmates from the New River Valley Regional Jail, who regularly volunteer to pick up litter under the supervision of a sheriff’s deputy, have been disallowed to continue this practice due to COVID related restrictions. These cleanup crews have of late begun working again, albeit on a very limited basis.

Walters attended the CCC meeting and mentioned how Justin Griffith, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, has offered litter cleanup duty for those who are sentenced to community service. This resulted in 68 bags of trash being picked up across the county and many of those involved were enrolled in the county’s drug court.

Much of the litter comes in the form of beer cans/bottles and fast food wrappers.

Gary Cox, board member of the CCC, urged state and local law enforcement to become more involved with catching litter bugs.

“I guarantee you if 10 people get arrested for littering next week and it gets publicized, a lot of this littering will stop,” said Cox.

“If law enforcement catches anyone littering, they are citing them and they’re going to court,” said Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers, who was in attendance at the CCC meeting. “The problem is catching them but if they catch them, they’re in trouble, but you got to catch them.”

“If you would have seen Alexander Road a few weeks ago, it was appalling,” said Akers. “Anywhere there’s a fast food place, within a mile of that place, you’ll find trash.”

“If a police officer sees someone throwing a cigarette butt down, he’s got to do something about it,” said Cox. “Our backs are against the wall. This is like drug use to me. It’s tearing up our community.”

“All of the board members and county staff were concerned about the littler problem in the county,” said supervisor Laura Walters who conceived of the Adopt-A-Spot campaign. “A lot of people eating take out instead of eating in has increased our trash problem. So we’re looking into doing something and I volunteered to spearhead it. Litter is a huge problem in this county. It’s been a huge problem, one because of COVID we haven’t had the means to get it picked up except for volunteers who have stepped up and are doing it now. We took the inmates for granted, who sort of took care of the problem.”

Several groups, many from business concerns, have already signed up for the Adopt-A-Spot campaign.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2021.

Comments

comments