Cougars fall to Spartans 27-14, Eagles up next

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team fell to the Salem Spartans Friday night in Salem by a final score of 27-14. With the loss the Spartans finish the regular season 6-0 and will be the top seed in Region 4D.

The Cougars fall to 4-2 and will most likely now be forced to travel to Danville as the third seed next week to take on the GW Danville Eagles, who defeated Halifax County 48-0 Friday.

The Cougars spotted Salem 13 points in the first quarter Friday. It wasn’t until the 3:56 mark of the second quarter before Pulaski County hit paydirt. That score came when Ethan Gallimore bulled his way into the endzone from 15 yards out. Broc Simpson hit the PAT and the two teams went into the break with Salem up 13-7.

Salem answered immediately on a 56-yard pass. The PAT moved the score to 20-7 for the Spartans.The Cougars had one more chance to score in the first half, but a field goal attempt was blocked.

The Cougar defense played better in the second half, holding Salem in check through the third. Salem scored again at the start of the fouth, moving the score to 27-7. The Cougars added a long scoring run late in the fourth when Quemaar Porter hit the corner and raced 41 yards for the score. Simpson hit the PAT to make the score 27-14, but the Cougars couldn’t make good on an onside kick attempt to get the ball back.

