Competition cheer squad earns third straight Region title

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County High School competition cheer squad did something extraordinary last week, capturing their third consecutive Region 4D championship by outscoring Jefferson Forest and Blacksburg High School.

The Lady Cougars, led by Head Coach Roxanne Souma, will now move on to the Class 4 state meet, scheduled for April 17 at Glenn Allen High School in Henrico County.

The competition cheer team consists of Alyson Buchinsky, Cara Chandler, Claire Dunnigan, Jade Griffith, Kadance Gravely, Katrina Collins, Kimberly Lyons, Lacey France, Laiken Landreth, Madelyn Hedge, Olivia Viers, Rachel Hudson and Sydney Heller. The assistant coach is Bethany Christian.

Pulaski County won the event, with Jefferson Forest finishing second and Blacksburg High School finishing third.

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2021.

