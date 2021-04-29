Colene Robertson Tolbert

Colene Robertson Tolbert, of Pulaski, victoriously entered into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on April 28, 2021 at the age 91 after a long battle with renal failure. There she joins her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Robert Daniel Tolbert. Many others have gone before her including her parents, Kent H. and Gillie Morehead Robertson, all of her beloved siblings and their spouses, her husband’s siblings and spouses, and many other family members and dear friends.

Colene was born on February 24, 1930 in Pulaski, Virginia. She lived her entire life in the family home on the dairy farm and left this earth in the same home, as was her wish. She and Dan raised two children on the farm, William E. Tolbert (Cindy) and Patricia Tolbert Blevins. She was an active and loving grandmother to Matthew Tolbert, Martin Blevins, Cassandra Tolbert Barker (Christian), and Jacob Blevins. She was more than overjoyed to be a great-grandmother to Avery Blevins. She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews and was well-loved by the children who grew up in the community. She enjoyed close, long-lasting friendships with many in the area. She will be greatly missed by all.

Colene was very industrious and enjoyed many different interests including being a founding member of the Robinson Tract Community Club, an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, a leader of the area 4-H club, and many other agricultural programs and associated groups. She was a talented seamstress, an avid gardner and an excellent cook.

Visitation will be held at Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday, May 2nd, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Coronavirus protocol will be observed. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 3rd at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial Gardens with niece, Rev. Teresa Tolbert, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be made to the Robinson Tract Community Club (PO Box 1872, Pulaski, VA 24301) or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (care of O. Howard, 3125 Schrader Hill Road, Pulaski, VA 24301).

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

