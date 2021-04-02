Claude Lesslie Martin

Claude Lesslie Martin, age 94 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Born February 25, 1927 in West Virginia he was the son of the late Dexter B. Martin and Callie M. Rogers Martin. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vivian Green, grandsons, Tim Martin, Danny Martin, Jr. “Little Danny” and seven sisters. After retiring from Xaloy with 20 years of service, he went back to what his heart desired, logging, cutting timber and farming. He loved the outdoors, but more importantly the love of his life for 77 years, his wife Alma.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Alma Ilene Martin, Pulaski; children Betty Steele, Dublin; Norma (Charles) Martin, Radford; Gordon (Barbara) Martin, Bland; Bonnie Gravley, Pulaski; Carol (Sophia) Martin, Draper; Rickey Martin, Pulaski; Danny (Becky) Martin, Hiwassee; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Don Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

