Clarence Ray Chrisley

Clarence Ray Chrisley, age 85 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. Born June 30, 1935 in Hiwassee he was the son of the late James Harold Chrisley and Viola Blanch Collins Chrisley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Christine Covey Chrisley, great grandson, Baby Steven, sister, Ola Lawson and brother, Billy Chrisley. Clarence worked for VDOT for over 35 years. He and his wife were flea marketeers for many years, throughout the area. He was a member of the Allisonia Pentecostal Holiness Church in Allisonia, Virginia.

He is survived by his children Cathy and Marlon Staples, Hillsville; Drema and MSgt Raul Dominguez, Max Meadows; Joyce and Steve Holcomb, Hiwassee; CJ and Melinda Chrisley, Hiwassee; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great Grandson

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Robin Syke officiating. Interment will follow at the Covey Family Cemetery (Hiwassee).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 8, 2021.

