Claimed ‘joke’ leads to indictment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Hiwassee man who claims he was just joking when he asked a minor for sex last fall was indicted recently on one count of criminal solicitation.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Matthew Ray Chrisley, 31, was indicted by the April 12 grand jury of criminal solicitation of a minor to commit a crime against nature — a Class 5 felony. He also faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

An indictment is merely a charge. It is not a finding of guilt. The court has not yet unsealed other indictments handed down by the April grand jury.

During a November bond hearing Chrisley’s parents said they believe Chrisley made improper comments to the 17-year-old female, but nothing serious occurred between the two. The defendant’s father was convicted in 2005 of molesting two girls, ages 7 and 8, by touching them inappropriately and then advising them not to tell anyone.

One of those girls was the same victim, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes.

Epes said during the bond hearing that social services contacted authorities in October 2020 after learning Chrisley asked the female repeatedly to have sex with him.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2021.

