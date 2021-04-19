Charles Luther “Chuck” Martin

Charles Luther “Chuck” Martin, age 80 of Fairlawn and formerly Draper passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born June 26, 1940 in West Virginia he was the son of the late Theodore Martin and Nellie Mae McMahan. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timmy Martin, sisters, Virginia Hoke, Velva Little, Sylvia May Martin and brother, Ernest Martin.

Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on their mini farm in Draper for 38 years and spending time with his grandsons outdoors. He retired from Xaloy with 28 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Norma Jean Martin, Fairlawn; daughter Tina (Robert) Bourne, Fairlawn; grandsons Josh and Jacob Bourne, sister Pauline Hoke, Hollywood, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Don Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

