Carol Price Adkins Clark, 89, died on April 17, 2021 in the caring and loving community at the Stonerise Healthcare Center at Glenwood Park, WV.

She was born January 13, 1932 in Carswell, WV to Rachel and Cone Price and was the youngest of four children. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Debra Adkins Enigk and husband, Gerry of Bluefield, WV, and Alison Adkins Marino and husband, Joe (deceased) of Bay Village, OH, her four grandchildren, Rachel Enigk Wise and husband, Logan, Matt Enigk, Nino Marino, and Allegra Marino. She also had the good fortune to remarry in her later years to Gerald Clark and is survived by his children, David Clark and wife, Pam and Carol Clark McNeely and husband Neal, along with four grandchildren, Trey McNeely and wife, Christina, Rachel McNeely, Maddie Clark, and Evan Clark. Late in life she discovered a step sister, Lori McElhaney and husband Gene with children Melissa, Ben, and Meghan. Lori visited her often and they enjoyed spending time together. Her greatest joy was to see her only great grandson, Oliver Wise who was born 2 months before she died.

Carol always said that she hoped she had been a good mother as she lost her mother when she was six years old. As we approach this Mother’s Day, we want to assure everyone that she was an absolutely amazing Mom. She was also a fantastic Grandmother (Maw Maw), a wonderful Aunt, a caring Sister, and an incredible friend.

Carol will be remembered for her love of family, her tireless devotion to her children and grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and their children, and the love of nature- especially the birds, cats, and flowers. Although she encountered obstacles at various points in her 89 years, she always found the strength to persevere and find the positives on the other side.

As our family considers our loss of such an extraordinary mother this approaching Mother’s Day, this unknown authored poem says it best and certainly sounds like something that she would say to all of us.

I give you this one thought to keep,

I am with you still, I do not sleep,

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glint on the snow,

I am as sunlight on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn rain,

When you awaken in the morning hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush,

Of quiet birds in circled flight,

I am the soft stars that shine at night,

Do not think of me as gone,

I am with you still in each new dawn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Joe Marino Memorial Scholarship Fund, Benedictine High School, 2900 MLK Jr. Dr. Cleveland, OH 44104 or to Second Chance for Cats Animal Rescue, 874 Littlesburg Rd. Bluefield WV 24701. Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com

Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Carol Price Adkins Clark.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2021.

