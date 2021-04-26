Capital murder suspect waives hearing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — Multiple attempted capital murder and firearms charges were certified to a grand jury Thursday against a Wytheville man accused of shooting at and wounding deputies during a domestic disturbance call last summer.

According to Wythe County General District Court records, Ricky Madison Delk, 42, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. That decision automatically advanced to the grand jury eight counts each of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine whether enough evidence exists to hold a trial. However, even if charges are dismissed at the preliminary hearing stage, prosecutors can still seek to have them reinstated through a direct indictment from the grand jury.

A little over a month ago, Delk was deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charges, stemming from a July 7 incident at 586 Whippoorwill Road in Wythe County.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Sgt. Chris Coleman were investigating a domestic disturbance at the Whippoorwill property when they were struck by shots fired from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Officers returned fire, injuring Delk.

