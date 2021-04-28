BOS approves partial increase in school budget funding

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday, with one of their tasks being to vote on funding the 2021-22 budget for Pulaski County Public Schools.

The board has now voted, approving a budget that provides level funding plus an additional amount to assist the school board in funding teacher and staff raises.

The school system released a statement Monday concerning the vote.

“The Pulaski County School Board is pleased that the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a budget resolution this evening that provides approximately $232,000 in additional funding for the 2021-2022 school year,” the release stated. “We feel confident that this these additional funds paired with adjustments to other funding sources will allow us to meet our budget priorities of a 5% raise for all teachers, a 5% raise for all support staff, and the implementation of a new salary scale for custodians. We greatly appreciate the work that was done at the county level to help address these priorities. The 5% raise and projected decrease in health insurance premiums will keep Pulaski County Public Schools competitive with the surrounding school divisions and allow us to continue to recruit and retain the best educators in the region.”

With a budget amount now known, the school board will now adjust their initial plan, based on the available funding.

“The Pulaski County School Board will hold a public budget meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Pulaski County School Board Office to consider a revised budget options for the 2021-2022 school year,” the released stated.

More information on this story will be found in our Sunday edition.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2021.

