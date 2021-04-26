Boating Safety Class coming to Claytor Lake

By DAVID GRAVELY

In order to operate most watercrafts on Virginia waterways, the operator is required to complete an approved boating safety class. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Boat Virginia will be offering a class to fill that need Saturday, June 12, at Claytor Lake.

The class will take place at the Water’s Edge Building, located at 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive inside of Claytor Lake State Park, Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are no costs for this class. Materials and instructions are free of charge. Students must bring a pencil, a highlighter and lunch. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

