By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you enjoy bicycling and trails RIDE Solutions has launched a new application making it easier to follow their self-guided tours of area cycling trails.

The free application Ride With GPS is available for iOS and Android devices. The application not only makes it easier for cyclists to follow a designated route, but also helps keep them safe.

“Our goal in sharing these tours is to help people learn new ways to get around their neighborhood on two wheels instead of behind the wheel,” said Tim Pohlad-Thomas, RIDE Solutions outreach and communications Specialist.

“By promoting these safe, fun, recreational routes, we hope to encourage people to learn new connections between neighborhoods, or other points of interest, that can help riders feel more comfortable about making the switch to commuting by bike instead of in a car by themselves,” he added.

Available routes include several within Pulaski County that link to other jurisdictions. The app provides audible turn-by-turn directions for negotiating routes and even allows riders to record and share their experiences with others.

Pohlad-Thomas said riders also are able to learn about history and culture in the region through links to interpretive videos.

RIDE Solutions created a dozen new routes to celebrate the launch of Ride with GPS. That brings the total number of routes available in the New River and Roanoke valleys to 40, including the original guided tour, Art by Bike, and a recently released Alien Invasion tour.

Tours are available for cyclists of all skills. New routes will be added as they are discovered, Pohlad-Thomas said. Anyone having a route they would like to include should contact RIDE Solutions at info@ridesolutions.org or 866-424-3334.

RIDE Solutions was created to provide alternative transportation options such as ridesharing, biking, public transit, walking and guaranteed ride home services to residents living in the greater New River and Roanoke valleys and Region 2000 regions of Southwest Virginia. Its mission is to improve air quality and reduce traffic on area roads.

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2021.

