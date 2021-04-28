ARC grant OK’d for Calfee Training School

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A project to renovate and repurpose Calfee Training School in Pulaski received its largest financial boost to date Monday with the approval of a $500,000 grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

“This is the first large grant that we have received,” said Jill Williams, acting executive director of Calfee Community & Cultural Center, which the renovated facility is being named.

Williams said the ARC grant will be used for construction costs associated with the center’s Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen and the Broadneaux-Baker Hall. The kitchen is named after Calfee school’s “beloved” cook, while Broadneaux-Baker Hall is named after two of Calfee’s band directors.

The kitchen will serve three main functions, according to Williams. First, it will meet the nutritional needs of the on-site childcare center, which will serve 97 local children across the income spectrum. Second, it will provide food distribution services to the local community in partnership with agencies like Pulaski Daily Bread and Beans & Rice, and third, it will serve local food-based business owners who need to scale up or get started using a health department-certified food preparation space adjacent to an event center.

Broadneaux Baker Hall will serve as a digitally equipped meeting and event center for the childcare center, community groups, businesses and local individuals.

Williams said total renovation cost if the center is estimated to be $2.5 million.

“Grant proposals requesting an additional $2 million have been submitted to the Department of Housing and Community Development and the National Park Service to support construction costs associated with the childcare center, digital learning lab, museum and other meeting spaces,” Williams said.

She said the center is hoping to learn the status of those grant requests in coming months. If so, they can proceed with construction plans this year with the aim of starting construction in 2022.

But grants aren’t the sole source of funding for the project.

“To date, we have raised approximately $200,000 in other funds for startup costs and equipment/furniture from foundations, community organizations and individuals,” Williams said.

Calfee’s grant is one of 13 ARC grants totaling $4.1 million Gov. Ralph Northam recommended for funding during this grant cycle. ARC will finalize approval of the grants later this year.

Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission is a key funding tool for addressing the unique challenges facing our Appalachian region,” Northam said. “Investing in Appalachia is more important now than ever before as we work to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that no area of the Commonwealth is left behind in our recovery.

“These 13 projects align with our ongoing efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all those in our Appalachian communities by creating new economic opportunities, building critical infrastructure, preparing a skilled workforce and supporting community development.”

Established in 1965, ARC is a federal agency focused on economic development throughout the Appalachian region.

