Anderson Jr. retires

Former colleagues of Pulaski Police Department Capt. Alfred K. “Andy” Anderson Jr. accept a resolution on his behalf from Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins (red shirt). The resolution recognizes Anderson, who retired April 1, for 25 years of service to Pulaski. Accepting for Anderson is, from left, Lt. M.D. Parmelee, Chief Gary Roche (retiring June 1) and Lt. J.D. Neice.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2021.

