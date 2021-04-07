Adopt-A-Spot set to start Saturday

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is kicking off a litter clean-up campaign by asking civic groups, churches, businesses and citizens to participate in a yearlong Adopt-A-Spot Campaign to help keep the county beautiful by picking up litter.

A county-wide litter cleanup is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 10. According to the plan, a county supervisor will be giving out bags, gloves and vests for trash pickup from 8 to 10 a.m. in each of the five districts of the county.

In the Ingles District, clean up supplies will be available at the Snowville Ruritan at 4867 Lead Mine Road and at the Walmart in Dublin at 5225 Alexander Road.

In the Cloyd District, supplies will be available at the Fairlawn Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd and at the NRV Fairgrounds at 5581 Fair Grounds Circle.

Supplies will be available in the Draper District at Draper Park on 3165 Old Greenbrier Road.

The Magic Mart Plaza at 1000 Memorial Driver in Pulaski, will serve a distribution center for those who want to pick up litter in the Massie District.

The Robinson Tract Community Center at 4443 Robinson Tract Road will serve as a distribution center for that part of the county.

Bags of trash can be left on the road where the litter was collected or simply put out with one’s weekly trash collection. Those who participate in this county clean up are asked to post their photo along with items collected or full trash bags and post them on the Clean Community Facebook page using the hashtag #cleancommunitycouncil, # cleanup or #pulaskicountyis.

Participants are also asked to be emailed to Cheryl Farris at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org to be counted.

Certificates will be awarded to all those who participate and turn in their contact information.

Groups and individual citizens are offered the opportunity to Adopt-A-Spot and to keep that spot/neighborhood/roadway clean for a year.

So far, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, WBLB, Eagle Distributing and the TG Howard Community Center have all signed up to Adopt-A-Spot.

Those who volunteer for this clean up duty will receive an Adopt -A-Spot sign to place in their area with their name or logo. At year’s end, those participating will receive a Visa gift card.

By the end of the campaign, a first second and third prize worth $750, $500 and $250, respectively, will be awarded to the most successful Adopt-A-Spot teams.

