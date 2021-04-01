2020 VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony going virtual

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is going virtual on Sunday, April 25. Due to the COVID pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the VHSL is disappointed that it will not hold its annual in-person ceremonies to honor this inductee class and their outstanding achievements. However, we will still celebrate each inductee as in past years, but it will be done virtually. In addition to this virtual celebration, the VHSL will recognize the 2020 Class at the next in-person banquet as well.

The presentation hosted by the NFHS and will be free to the general public, with no registration or fees required. Further details on the virtual ceremony will follow soon as the VHSL celebrates the Class of 2020.

The Class of 2020 includes eight athletes (Frank Beamer – Hillsville, Barney Cobb –John Marshall, Wheeler Hughes – Dunbar, Leroy Keyes – G. W. Carver, Cora Jackson-Robinson – Essex, Jeff King – Pulaski County, Tara Sheets – Gate City, Jasmine Thomas – Oakton), three coaches (Gregg Conner – Powhatan, Darnell Dozier – Princess Anne, Jim Larkin –Chancellor), and three contributors (Charlie Cloe – Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan – Jamestown HS/VHSL, Valerie Kibler – Harrisonburg).

