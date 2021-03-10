Youth Art Month on Main Street

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is sponsoring Youth Art Month, which is an annual celebration of student artists and their teachers. Youth Art Month was started by the Council for Education and is one of the most popular exhibits hosted by the FAC.

Youth Art Month occurs every March, but was cut short last year due to COVID related restrictions. The Fine Arts Center is still closed to the public, so the FAC board decided to turn West Main Street into this year’s Youth Art Month Exhibit.

Almost 80 pieces of art from students, who range in age from three to 14 and who come from all over the NRV, are now on display in store front windows on West Main Street and at the Pulaski public library.

In addition to the art of display, the FAC for the NRV is sponsoring a scavenger hunt, which uses game cards that are now available in the Center’s post box and at the Pulaski Library (during business hours).

Participants are invited to take the game cards and search for the related art piece in the store windows of West Main Street and the library. Next to the art, players will find a QR (Quick Response) code, which is a type of matrix barcode, which can be read by a smartphone. The QR code reader will offer some additional information about the art on display.

Players will write the street address of the art on the Scavenger Hunt Game card. Once the game card is completely filled out, players can drop their cards off at the FAC mailbox or at the Pulaski Library.

A completed card enters that player into a drawing for $50 worth of art supplies, which will occur at month’s end.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2021.

