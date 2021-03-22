WRRM holds four legged election for Founder’s Day

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Wilderness Road Regional Museum will host a Newbern Founder’s Day event from noon till 4 p.m. this coming Sunday, March 28.

This year’s celebration will feature horse drawn wagon tours with demonstrations of early crafts along the wagon trail and, as always, there will be plenty of living history demonstrations.

Attendees can also look forward to seeing dance presentations representing all the early cultures that settled Newbern back in the early part of the 19th century.

This year’s event will have new twist, as the Wilderness Road Museum will hold a Four Legged Mayoral Race to elect a new animal Mayor of Newbern.

Aside from finding a new four legged leader for Newbern, museum leaders hope to raise funds with this contest for repairs needed on the old Loom House behind the main museum building and the 1848 County Jail that still stands across the street.

There is now an ongoing online/mail in voting process to determine who will reign over Newbern’s fur bearing citizenry and those interested in this democratic process can vote for one of the four candidates for a $5 fee.

There are four candidates running for this esteemed four legged position and they are as follows.

Billy, the twin baby calf. Billy’s mother is unable to nurse both him and his twin, so the humans are currently bottle feeding Billy. He is running on a platform of community and mutual good will to all.

Fincastle is a Yorkie pup, who is known to hang around the Wilderness Road Regional Museum from time to time. Fincastle is running on a “licker” platform and stands ready to put his platform in practice, as a wet welcome to museum visitors.

Ovejas is a lamb who was born on March 3, 2021, exactly 211 years after the founding of Newbern. Ovejas means sheep in Spanish, so her platform is apparently cultural awareness.

Lastly, there is Donkey, the jackass of the crew. Donkey is clearly the most outspoken of all the four legged candidates, whose day job is protector of his flock, a task he’s said to take very seriously. This being the case, his platform is community safety. He also wants voters to know that despite his appearance, he has no political party affiliation. His loyalty is to his flock and family.

A percentage of funds garnered from the “poll tax” of the four legged election will be given to Healing Heart Canine Rescue (formerly PACC) in Draper to help with their efforts in saving local animals.

