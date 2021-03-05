Wrecks lead to drugged driving charge

A Pulaski woman is alleged to have been driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday when she was involved in separate wrecks; one of which resulted in serious injuries.

Ashley Nicole Grissom, 26, was still being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Friday afternoon. In addition to driving under the influence of drugs (DWID), she also is charged with hit and run, driving without a license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to stop before entering a highway and failure to update her driver’s license.

Virginia State Police Trooper R. Reynolds said both wrecks occurred between 4:05 and 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Reynolds, the series of events began when Grissom was westbound on Third Street in a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier and failed to stop for the traffic signal at Washington Avenue. After hitting a Kia Forte, the officer said, Grissom continued on Third Street without stopping.

The driver of the Kia, Jacob Hodge, and his passenger were not injured in that crash. Reynolds said Hodge was able to drive the Kia from the scene.

Following the first wreck, Reynolds said he was trying to locate Grissom’s vehicle. He caught sight of her on Washington Avenue, where Grissom was northbound and he was southbound.

Reynolds said Grissom turned left onto Fourth Street, so he turned right onto Fourth behind her. The second crash occurred when Grissom reached the Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue intersection and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign.

According to the trooper, Grissom’s vehicle hit the passenger door of the Prius, which was northbound, passing by the intersection. The impact shoved the front of the Prius into a utility pole, breaking it. The Cavalier then spun around in the road, hitting the rear of the Prius, as well.

The driver of the Prius, Suzanne DeHart, sustained a broken leg and serious head injury, Reynolds said. She was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition Friday.

Reynolds said Grissom was not injured in either crash. She was placed under arrest at the scene.

Asked about Grissom’s speed when the Cavalier hit the Prius, Reynolds didn’t know. However, he added, “I don’t believe she was doing the speed limit.”

Contrary to rumors spreading about town, Reynolds said there was no pursuit when the wreck occurred, no shots were fired, and he did not get into a fight with Grissom.

The Cavalier and Prius were both total losses, the trooper said.

According to Southwest Times archives, Grissom was placed in Pulaski County’s Drug Court program in 2017 after she was charged with grand larceny. Drug Court is an intensely supervised program that aims to get participants off drugs and return them to a productive life. Those who successfully complete the multi-year program can have their charges dismissed.

Grissom only attended two Drug Court sessions before dropping out of the program. She told the court Drug Court was “too hard,” indicating she relapsed into drug use shortly after being released from jail to attend the program.

Judge Bradley Finch sentenced Grissom to six months in jail and ordered her to complete the New Life drug treatment program instead. However, then Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor told the court on a later date Grissom was removed from New Life after one week.

In June 2019, Grissom pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She had to serve three months of a two-year prison sentence, circuit court records indicate. She also was placed on two years of probation upon release from custody, so she likely was still on probation at the time of Tuesday’s wrecks.

DWID and hit and run are Class 1 misdemeanors carrying maximum sentences of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 on each count.

Driving without a license is a Class 2 misdemeanor and driving an uninsured vehicle is a Class 3 misdemeanor. Class 2 misdemeanors carry a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, while the maximum punishment on a Class 3 misdemeanor is a $500 fine.

Grissom’s remaining charges are considered driving infractions.

