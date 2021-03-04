WPSK radiothon raising money for St. Jude

By DAVID GRAVELY

It’s good to give, especially when the giving you do go to a worthy cause. Listeners in the New River Valley will have a chance to give to a very worthy cause Thursday and Friday as 107.1 WPSK FM hosts a Radiothon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is known as a hospital like no other. Their mission is to discover how to save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. They freely share their discoveries with doctors, scientists, hospitals and cancer centers around the world to help treat those suffering from childhood cancer.

St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%. Doctors from all 50 states and around the world refer their patients to St. Jude for treatment, partially due to their survival rate, which leads more than 30 U.S. and Canadian institutions that includes more than 20,000 childhood cancer survivors.

This service is provided free of charge to these children and their families. St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live. They will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food for services from St. Jude.

WPSK, along with on-air personality Curtis Crowder (Curtis in the Morning), have helped raise money for St. Jude for years. This year will be no exception.

Thursday morning the station began a Radiothon that will take place through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Listeners can call in or visit their website (www.107countrypsk.com) to make donations and check on the status of the donations. Listeners can also enjoy music and special messages from country music artists who support the efforts of St. Jude.

The goal is to raise $50,000 during the two day event.

