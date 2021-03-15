Wheeling and dealing and helping people along the way:Our Neighbor Bob Adkins

By WILLIAM PAINE

HYPERLINK “mailto:william.paine@southwesttimes.com”william.paine@southwesttimes.com

I first met Bob Adkins at Valley Harvest Ministries, the church we both attend.

On most occasions, Adkins greets me and then teases me a little about something I’d written in Sunday’s paper. It’s the kind of good natured ribbing that comes from a person who genuinely likes people but who doesn’t stand on formality. Our pastor gets his share of teasing, too.

Adkins retired back in 2008 but now acts as the interim Executive Director of the New River Valley Airport because Keith Holt, the previous director, took a job at the Blacksburg airport.

“So they called me and said, ‘Can you help us find somebody and come back and man the wheel for a little while?’” he recalled. “I said okay and thought I’d be here for a couple months. Well, I started August first and I’m still here.”

Adkins grew up in the Coalfields of West Virginia, where both of his grandparents worked in the mines.

“If you think coal miners had it bad, my dad was the coal miner’s minister,” said Adkins. “We were poor, but we didn’t know it because everybody else was in the same boat. That’s just the way it was.”

Adkins has had more careers than most.

In his late teens, he moved to Florida for a spell where he worked as a car hop at the local Steak and Shake restaurant. He made made 33 cents an hour plus tips. Then decided to take a job in the produce department of a supermarket.

“I decided to go back because I left Michelle back in Mullins, WV,” said Bob. “So I married my high school sweetheart on a Wednesday and went to Vietnam on Friday.”

Adkins had joined the Navy Reserve and spent nearly a year on a destroyer class ship looking for enemy submarines.

When he got out of the Navy in 1965, he moved to Blacksburg with his wife and spent the next three years working as a barber in a large salon.

“When the hippies came along it made it hard to make a living,” laughed Adkins. “Then I decided that I would start selling cars. Well, that didn’t work too well because I’m not a salesman. There’s a blue one and a purple one and a green one. Which one you want?”

He then decided to join the Blacksburg police force, where he worked for the next four years.

“While I was in the police department, we had some free tuition college credits in the community college that we could take,” Adkins recounted. “I got three associate degrees in business and accounting. Even as a kid I liked to pretend I was running the store and sell my brothers and sisters something and write that down on a scrap piece of paper. I’ve been doing that ever since.”

Adkins originally began working at the New River Valley Airport in 1979.

“I was basically a peon when I worked at the airport in 1979,” he recalled. “I wasn’t calling any shots. Matter of fact I fueled some airplanes, mowed some grass and did whatever I needed to do. I also did some of the accounting, too.”

This was a natural move for Adkins, as he’d been flying airplanes since he was 20 years old.

“My dad flew back when you can buy a used airplane for $600,” Adkins remembered. “I had two brothers they were both very athletic. I wasn’t. That’s how I developed and interest for airplanes. So far I have roughly 15,000 hours in the cockpit. Most airline pilots don’t have that much.”

In the early 80’s, Adkins met Dicky Wall and Tom Brandt, who would change the course of his career.

“We formed a group where we’d buy old hotels and turn them into low income housing,” said Adkins. “Blue Ridge apartments in Pulaski, we did that one. We had one down in Radford. Then we did one in Lynchburg that we bought from Jerry Falwell’s organization. It had 150 rooms in it and he was using it for a dormitory for Liberty University.”

Adkins and his partners then decided to invest in airports.

“You don’t own the airport,” he explained. “You own the business at the airport. The fueling operation and maybe some hangar rents and that type of thing. And maybe a flight school whatever you think you can make a dollar. At one time we had 33 different operations in airports from Scottsdale, Arizona to White Plaines New York to New Orleans. These were basically gas stations for airplanes. Some of those had flight training schools. You pick out which ones are the most profitable and you do that at that location.”

In some cases, Adkins and his fellow investors would build hangers at these airports and rent them out. He would eventually do the same at the New River Valley Airport. In 1990, he became the Executive Director of the New River Valley Airport.

“In 1996, while we were still involved in the aviation thing, we got involved with Richard Childress and Dale Earnhardt in a racing environment,” he said. “The three of use ended up buying 30% of Richard Childress racing. That worked out.”

“Dale Earnhardt was a weird character. He could be standing outside the car hauler and come out and throw a bear hug on you. The next 49 times he came out, he didn’t know who you were.”

Adkins and company sold their shares back to the Childress family in 2005.

A big part of being the Executive Director of an airport involves following FAA regulations, as well as finding funding to make various airport improvements.

“I’ve got one project now that will go from the ramp down to the end of the runway next to Route 100. The state is willing to fund 80% of the repairs to it. So we’ll get that done this summer.”

The job also requires people skills.

“The guy that makes the decision to put a factory over there in that commerce park might come in on a little airplane like that,” said Adkins as he pointed to a single engine Cessna. “So you have to treat everybody like they’re the King of England because you never know what’s going on.”

There’s also occasional mishaps.

“I saw an airliner once in Morgantown hit a deer! Blood and guts went everywhere. The two pilots got off the airplane and left the premises with the passengers still on the airplane.”

The day before I came to the airport, a fellow who had built his own airplane from a kit had his own mishap.

“He was landing yesterday afternoon about five o’clock and lo and behold his front wheel fell off! The wheel attachment broke. He was just skidding on the attachment down the runway.”

Adkins owns a 1970’s era Cessna 210, which is a large single engine plane with retractable landing gear and a 1946 model Cessna 120, which is a smaller plane similar to a Piper Cub. He keeps these planes, along with an MG Midget and an old Formula One race car in one of the hangers he had built at the NRV airport.

Even so, Adkins is in the process of downsizing. He’s sold a few of his properties already and is in the process of selling more.

“I’m just trying to get rid of it,” he said. “I’m not worried about leaving the kids a ton of money. I’ll leave them a little, but I had to work for mine. Work for yours and see how it works out. If you can make the heartbeats and the cash run out at the same time, you’ve got it made.”

Adkins used to be an avid golfer but he’s cut back on that. These days he spends a lot of his free time involved in church activities, including Celebrate Recovery, which is a Christ-based recovery program designed to deal with “Hurts, Hangups and Habits.”

He first got involved with the program as a way of helping a troubled young couple that he knew.

“We talked about Celebrate Recovery and they agreed to go but were a little apprehensive about going where they didn’t know anybody,” he recounted. “So I said ‘OK, I’ll go with you. That’s where I go to church anyway’ and so I did.”

Sometimes these meetings help people turn their lives around but not always.

“When you go out and sow seeds in a garden, they don’t come up in the morning do they?” Bob asked. “So you don’t know if something’s going to become of what you’ve tried to do that’s going to happen 20 years from now. When you get people who have had problems with drugs and alcohol and whatever else it is, they want a friend to take them by the hand and lead them out.”

Bob has been a fixture at these weekly meetings ever since and regularly provides transportation to them for those in need.

“I enjoy helping people. I really do. I’ve made money over the years but if you look at my net worth, now it’s not too much. I’ve given it away and I love doing that. Whatever you do, you have to do it anonymously and don’t expect to get anything in return.”

Bob will continue as the Executive Director for the NRV Airport until a replacement is found. Then he plans to spend more time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He is a man who is most assuredly comfortable in his own skin who says what he means and means what he says, even when he’s teasing.

“On my tombstone it will say, ‘No interpreter needed,’” he laughed.

