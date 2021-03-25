Walter Duane Kegley

Walter Duane Kegley, age 74 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home.

Born July 2, 1946 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Ralph & Avery Sherwood King Kegley. His sister, Ann Kao, stepson, Timothy Finn, father-in-law, Rev. Archie Flinchum and son, Walter Duane Kegley, Jr. also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Connie Jean Kegley, Pulaski; daughter Tammy Kegley, stepchildren Melissa Finn, Sharon Timberlake, 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brothers and Sisters Judy Kegley, FL; Ralph (Brenda) Kegley, SC; and Betty Sue (Robert) Mitchell, Radford.

Memorial services will be held 7 p.m. – Sunday evening March 28, 2021 at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer (3661 Case Knife Road, Pulaski) with Rev. Dale Akers officiating.

The family will receive friends before service time Sunday at the church.

To sign Walter’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2021.

Comments

comments