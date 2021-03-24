VT plans tuition hike for 2021-22

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors announced new tuition and fees for the upcoming 2022-22 academic year Monday that include a 2.9% increase.

Following a two year tuition freezer that held in-state tuition rate level for three years and kept out of state tuition consistent for two years in a row, the board approved the 2.9% increase for resident and nonresident undergraduate students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Each and every board member takes the responsibility of setting tuition and mandatory fees extremely seriously,” said Ed Baine ‘95, chair of the Finance and Resource Management Committee. “It is very difficult to balance access and affordability to the students and families who must bear this cost with preserving the quality of a Virginia Tech degree and investing in world-class faculty and campus programs. I believe today’s decision, though very challenging, strikes that balance.”

Others on the board echoed the feelings of Baine.

“It is important for the board to support Virginia Tech’s strategic priorities and strengthen its stature as a leading global land-grant research university,” said Rector Horacio Valeiras ‘80. “It is also critical to our success that we make a Virginia Tech education accessible to all students, regardless of their economic circumstances.”

Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $426 to $14,175 per year. Out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $964 to $33,857 per year. That includes a $90 increase in the comprehensive fee.

Yearly room and board charges will increase by 3.3%, or $320 per year, to $9,876.

The board also approved a Graduate Candidacy Status discounted tuition rate for Ph.D. students who have completed their preliminary exam and are engaged solely in research and dissertation work. Those students will receive a 10% tuition discount for up to two years, which the board hopes will incentivize faster time-to-degree time periods.

The university will offset the increases for low and middle income families who seek a Virginia Tech education by allocating approximately $2.7 million in additional resources toward undergraduate financial aid programs, raising the total institutional support to more than $35.5 million for 2021-22.

When adding tuition and mandatory fees with room and board costs, the total cost in 2021-22 for a Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be $24,051, while the total cost of an out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $43,733. Virginia Tech ranks 10th of the 15 Virginia public universities in terms of total overall cost for resident undergraduate students.

Tuition and mandatory fees for in-state graduate students will rise by $492 to $16,522 and for out-of-state graduate students by $896 to $31,443.

The total annual cost to Virginia and Maryland veterinary students will be $26,086, an increase of $651, and the total annual cost to out-of-state (and non-Maryland) veterinary students will be $55,687, an increase of $1,119.

Students enrolling at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine this summer will have a total annual cost of $56,025, an increase of $1,605.

