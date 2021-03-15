By MELINDA WILLIAMS
PENNINGTON GAP — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting stemming from a Wednesday night domestic disturbance in Lee County.
Shelby Crouch, state police spokeswoman, said Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a “violent domestic situation” at a residence in Pennington Gap. She noted Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, was shot and died at the scene.
Crouch said a preliminary investigation by state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Wytheville determined Corbin’s 64-year-old father-in-law was the shooter.
It’s alleged Corbin forced his way into the father-in-law’s residence and proceeded to “violently” drag his (Corbin’s) wife out of the house. At that point, Crouch said, the father-in-law fired shots at Corbin. The shooter’s name has not been released.
