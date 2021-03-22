VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Wythe County

At 10:50 p.m. on Sunday (March 21), Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-81 near the 71 mile marker.

A Dodge Ram was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when a pedestrian walked across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the man.

The pedestrian, Justin J. Briggs, 41, of Wytheville, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a male from Newport News, Va., was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2021.

Comments

comments