Volvo and UAW agree to 30-day contract extension

By WILLIAM PAINE

The United Auto Workers Local 2069 and Volvo Group North America have agreed on a 30-day contract extension to avoid a strike.

The five year UAW contract that was agreed to in 2016 officially expired at midnight last Tuesday, March 16.

According Ray Curry, Secretary-Treasurer and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department, a UAW/Volvo Bargaining Committee failed to reach a full agreement on a new contract at a meeting held March 16.

Curry went on to ask for the “overwhelming” support of UAW membership in the interim.

Both UAW and Volvo company officials have assured employees that contract negotiations are ongoing.

The contract extension is now set to expire April 16, 2021.

Members of the UAW last went on strike at the Volvo Truck plant in Dublin in February 2008. That strike ended in March of that same year.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2021.

