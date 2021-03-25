Virginia Faye Horton Akers

Virginia Faye Horton Akers passed away on March 22, 2021 at Highland Ridge Rehab center in Dublin, Virginia. She was born July 25, 1943 to the late Richard Pierce Horton Sr and Bonnie Faye Davis Horton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Horton, Richard ” Dickie” Horton, James “Jimmy” Horton, Stephen Horton, and a sister Janet Sigmon.

She is survived by her children, Lloyd Akers and his wife Jennifer of Pulaski, and daughter Sheri Akers of Dublin, grandchildren Lauren Akers of Christiansburg and Arianna Akers of Dublin. She is also survived by two brothers, Tony Horton, David Horton (Missy) sisters Linda Blevins, and Debi Holbrook (Charlie). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Her service will be on Thursday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

March 25, 2021.

