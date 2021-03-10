UWSV seeks volunteers for vaccine clinics

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

United Way of Southwest Virginia is seeking volunteers, both medical and non-medical, to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Southwest Virginia.

To enable potential volunteers to learn more about the clinics, UWSV is partnering with Southwest Medical Reserve Corps to host a virtual recruitment information session March 18 at noon. The lunchtime session provides additional information on how to volunteer and what clinic assistance entails.

No prior experience is required to volunteer.

To register for the information session, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s3I8QrVmSL-RTd9Q2mHW4g.

