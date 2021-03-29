Two accused of sex crimes on minors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Radford grand jury recently indicted a man and woman on multiple charges alleging they committed sex crimes against minors between 2017 and 2019.

According to Radford City Circuit Court and New River Valley Regional Jail records, 100 indictments were returned against Jeffrey Ray Proffitt, 52, of Bland, and 25 were returned against 44-year-old Candy Marie Campbell of Radford.

Details of incidents related to the charges were not available. Some details of specific charges are being withheld so as not to reveal the identities of the alleged victims.

Proffitt, a former Pulaski County resident, is charged with 30 counts of forcible sodomy, 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, five counts of object sexual penetration and 34 counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the regional jail.

According to court records, Proffitt’s offenses allegedly occurred on various dates ranging from Aug. 1, 2017 and Nov. 1, 2020.

Each count of forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration carries the possibility of a life sentence. A single conviction of aggravated sexual battery carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, while indecent liberties convictions bring the possibility of 10 years in prison on each count.

Proffitt is scheduled to appear in circuit court April 23 to have a trial date set.

Campbell will appear in court March 26 for a motions hearing. Court records show defense attorney Naomi Huntington was appointed to represent Campbell March 18. Huntington filed a motion to withdraw as her attorney a day later.

