Three Lady Cougars selected for VHSCA All-State

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball players earned some post season honors Thursday as the Virginia High School Coaches Association released their selections for the 2021 Class 4 All-State team.

Junior Ally Fleenor and sophomore Keslyn Secrist are among the eight young ladies selected as members of the first team.

They are joined by seniors Jordan Hodges of Monacan and Logan Nuckols of Patrick Henry (Ashland), junior Jane Bodamer of Loudoun Valley, and sophomores Louis Volker of Loudoun Valley, Sylvie Jackson of Louisa and Kiara Bomboy of Grafton.

Additionally, sophomore Olivia McGhee of Louisa was selected as the Class 4 Player of the Year. Louisa coach Nick Schreck was selected as the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Junior Taryn Blankenship was named to the second team. She is joined by seniors Sydney Clayton of Monacan, Aiyana Ellis of King George and Terese Greene of Eastern View. Also on the second unit are juniors Alison Pike of Loudoun Valley, M’laya Ainsworth of Chancellor and Kennedy Scales of Salem. Sophomore Grace Middleton of Tuscarora rounds out the second unit.

Freshmen Alysa Carrigan of Tuscarora and Kendall Scott of Chancellor are joined by senior Kendra Smith of Amherst County as honorable mentions.

