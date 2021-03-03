The Random Acquaintance of Alica Viars

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

“I’ve been working since I was 12,” said Alicia Viars. “I’ve never been without a job.”

Alicia Viars works at the Lancers Travel Plaza, which is a large truck stop at the 101 (Claytor Lake) exit of Interstate 81. Alicia works the register in the market portion of the truck stop and has a tendency to remember what customers buy on a regular basis.

As a local customer ambles up to the counter, Alica asks, “Marlboro 72 Reds?”

The gentleman nods his head yes.

“Anything else?” She asks.

Nope. That’s it.

“You’ll see the same people who come in every day, religiously,” said Alicia. “You get people coming in here stealing but other than that, you get to know a lot of the regulars.”

What’s it like working in a truck stop.

“It’s different from working in fast food and working in factories,” said Alicia. “The people here are cool and the customers make you laugh and stuff.”

