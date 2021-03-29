The Blooms of Spring

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A few days ago, a video entitled “Green Guck” appeared on The Southwest Times Facebook page and has since garnered several thousand views. The video showed how numerous green globular masses had formed in one of the many coves of Claytor Lake. Further investigation revealed that these bright green growths were found in several coves around Claytor Lake.

So what are these plant like growths?

According to John Copeland of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, these growths are called filamentous algae and are naturally occurring.

“This algae is usually one of the first signs of spring,” Copeland stated. “Nutrients concentrated over the winter begin to create aquatic life growth. Since Claytor Lake is fed by the New River, it receives plenty of nutrients, resulting in filamentous algae growth.”

According to Jason Hill of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality, filamentous algae blooms are not considered a health hazard and are growing all year long at some level.

Indeed, this same algae can be seen growing in crisscross patterns in some of the more shallow coves of the lake even in winter. What the accompanying photographs show is an algae “bloom” which occurs when the algae is exposed to certain nutrients, especially nitrogen and phosphorus, and an abundance of sunlight.

Runoff from fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus are often associated with an increase in algae blooms. For this reason, increased amounts of rainfall could also affect the intensity of a bloom.

Early spring brings algae blooms because trees are yet to produce fully formed leaves that block the surface of the lake from the sunlight.

