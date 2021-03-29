T.G. Howard Community Center receives CIG

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors awarded the T.G. Howard Center a Community Impact Grant at this week’s meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Guy Smith, President of the T.G. Howard Community Center, presented board members with a certificate of appreciation for their past support.

The T.G. Howard Center is named for the late Thomas Greene Howard, a minister who established community center in 1965 that served Pulaski’s Black Community.

After many years, the building fell into disrepair, but in early 2019 a group of concerned citizens, Smith chief among them, decided to revive this communal gathering place and the T.G. Howard Community Center was born.

In the last year, several initiatives were established at the T.G. Howard Community Center including a school supplies event that served over 140 children, a mask program that delivered 1,300 masks to citizens, the founding of two school clubs, a Pulaski County candidate forum, a Veterans program that highlighted over 70 African-American servicemen, a Christmas Doll giveaway, a summer book program and the establishment of four scholarships.

The next step is the process of reviving the T.G. Howard Community Center is conducting major renovations to the building itself.

The T.G. Howard Community Center board of directors specifically asked the county supervisors for the Community Impact Grant so that their plans could progress.

The supervisors formally recognized the historic significance, as well as the current contributions of the T.G. Howard Community Center and voted to grant a Community Impact Grant (CIG).

In this case the CIG will consist of providing the funds for the community center’s Real Estate Tax for a period of three years starting in calendar year 2021.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for the CIG.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2021.

Comments

comments