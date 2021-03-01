Supervisors recognize Dr. Bruce Fariss

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in recognition of Dr. Bruce L. Fariss at their Feb. 22 meeting.

Fariss served on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors as well as the Planning Commission for 16 years and as such, spearheaded efforts to develop county parks and paving of rural roadways.

Fariss practiced medicine for 59 years, beginning in 1961 in the Army, where he achieved the rank of Colonel. Upon retiring from the military, Dr. Fariss opened a practice in Dublin in 1984 specializing in Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Fariss also authored several books and, along with his son Adam, worked to make Iron Heart Winery a success.

Fariss died Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 86.

“My father and his siblings escaped poverty through education,” said Adam Fariss. “They were born in a two room house with no running water and no electricity. Then he and his brother joined the U.S. Army to utilize the GI Bill and go to college. So, they all kind of evaded poverty through books and knowledge and education.”

The children of Dr. Bruce L. Fariss were at the meeting to accept a framed copy of the resolution.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2021.

Comments

comments