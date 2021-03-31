Supervisors pass six year secondary road plan

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recently passed a six year plan for the improvement of secondary roads in the county. The vote took place after a scheduled public hearing, but no citizens addressed the board about these road matters.

The first three of the seven projects on the list are fully funded and will likely be completed before the end of this year.

The first project involves paving a one mile stretch of Boyd Road (Route 609) in the Draper District. This unpaved end section of Boyd Road accesses several residences near the New River. Paving should be completed by the end of summer.

The second project on the list is the addition of an access turn lane on Route 114. This turn lane is set to be placed between Viscoe Road and the Pepper’s Ferry (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) bridge in the eastbound direction of 114, so that traffic can more easily enter and exit from businesses and residences there.

Though six year road improvement plans are meant for secondary roads and 114 is a primary road, money for this project will be procured from the Maintenance Budget’s Safety and Operational Fund. These monies can be accessed to improve safety conditions for primary roads and creating this turn lane is meant to do just that.

