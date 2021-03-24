Supervisors adjust real estate tax rate

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Monday on a proposed real estate tax levy.

This reconsideration of the tax levy comes as the property owners undergo a reassessment of the value of their property that occurs every six years. Many property owners have been unpleasantly surprised when they learned how their land increased in value dramatically, which translates into a higher tax rate.

In a county-wide referendum held in 2017, citizens of Pulaski County voted to raise their property taxes from 69 cents per $100 of assessed value to 77 cents per $100 of the assessed value of the property in order to fund the building of the new Pulaski County Middle School.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet proposed lowering the tax from 77 cents to 74 cents per $100 of assessed value of the property, which would still increase property tax revenue for the county by 8% over what was garnered six years ago.

After some objections from citizens who attended the public hearing, the supervisors voted to adjust the tax rate down from 77 cents to 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, with only Supervisor Charlie Bopp voting against.

