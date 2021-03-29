Supervisors adjust Real Estate Tax rate

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors held two public hearings at this week’s meeting. The Six Year Secondary Road Improvement Plan garnered no public comment, whereas the proposed Real Estate Tax Levy prompted several citizens to attend Monday’s meeting.

The reconsideration of the Real Estate Tax levy comes as land and home owners recently went through a reassessment on the value of their property, which occurs periodically. As a result of the reassessment, several property owners have been unpleasantly surprised when they learned that their land dramatically increased in value in six years’ time. A higher appraised value translates into a higher tax payment for the property owner.

Chairman of the board Joe Guthrie explained how state statute requires that these reassessments occur at least every six years. To do this, the county hires an independent reassessment company after sending out a Request For Proposals (RFP). This year, Wampler-Eanes is performing the reassessment.

In a county wide referendum held in 2017, citizens of Pulaski County voted to raise county property taxes from 64 cents per $100 of assessed value to 77 cents per $100 of the assessed value of the property. This was done specifically to fund the building of the new Pulaski County Middle School, which was completed in the early fall of last year.

Guthrie explained how, on average, the property value of the average homeowner has risen 12% since the last reassessment six years ago.

“In six years, that means they’ve gone up about 2% a year, which is about the same as inflation,” Guthrie stated. “For some property owners it has gone up less than 12%. For some it has actually gone down. For some it has gone up more than 12%.”

Under the current tax rate, revenue for the county that is derived from the real estate tax would also increase by 12%. Virginia state law stipulates that if the revenue derived from the real estate tax exceeds more than a 1% increase, than a public hearing is required.

If the county’s real estate tax would be decreased to 69 cents per $100 of assessed value of an individual’s property that would constitute a 1% gain in revenue. If the supervisors would have adopted this tax rate, there would be no need for a public hearing. This would result in the county increasing real estate tax revenue by $210,000.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet explained that adopting the 69 cent property tax rate would negate the 12% gain the county would have had by keeping the property tax at 77 cents. Sweet, too, likened the rise in property values to the rate of inflation over the same period of time. He illustrated his point by showing a chart confirming that since 2016, inflation has increased by 2% on average in the U.S. Sweet went on to say that it could be reasonable to expect at least a 2% rate of inflation over the next six years.

Sweet reasoned that if inflation and the associated costs of running the county government increase by 2% over the next six years, it would be reasonable to keep the current of 77 cents tax rate simply to keep up with inflation.

That said, Sweet then proposed that the county adopt a real estate tax rate which would result in an 8% increase in county funding. According to Sweet, this could be accomplished by bringing the rate down from 77 cents to 75 cents per $100 of assessed value, as had been advertised in The Southwest Times.

Sweet went on to say that, at the prompting of the supervisors, he and the county administration recommend that the real estate property tax be lowered to 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, resulting in a 7% increase to the county’s coffers.

Sweet added that the tax rate has no impact on property values determined by the current reassessment.

Former Chairman of the Board Andy McCready was the first to speak in opposition to this proposed tax rate, noting that a piece of property he owned increased in value by 300% in the latest reassessment.

McCready then read from the county’s budget projections, noting that the Public Service Corporation is set to enjoy an increase of $100,000 in revenue, the county will see an additional $713,000 in personal property tax revenue and a projected increase of $1 million in sales tax revenue.

McCready went on to say that, as a whole, the county would enjoy a $1.8 million gain in tax revenue without increasing the real estate tax.

McCready added that the state was allocating more money to localities as well and concluded by saying he didn’t see a need for a tax increase.

Sweet countered McCready’s point by saying that even though more money was coming in, the cost of doing county business is constantly increasing. Sweet mentioned the increased cost of gas needed to fuel the county’s police and emergency vehicles, as well as school busses and trash trucks. Sweet added that some of these funds will go into the county’s reserve fund, which helps the county maintain its superior credit rating and is available in times of financial need.

McCready’s comments were followed by a woman saying that the reassessment on her double wide resulted in an increase of $17,600 on her 26-year-old double wide. The woman stated that improvements made to her property caused the increase in value and vied not to make any further improvements in the future.

Another fellow came in saying that elderly owners of mobile homes would have a hard time paying for their increased tax burden.

After the public commentary, Supervisor Dirk Compton said that the county’s law enforcement personnel are frequently enticed to work in nearby localities because the pay is higher there, this after the county spends several thousand dollars training these individuals. He added that pay for Pulaski County’s law enforcement and teachers must remain competitive.

“We’re planning on the next six years and I just don’t want us to fall short,” said Compton.

Supervisor Laura Walters also remarked on the county’s need for adequate funding, saying that, “We have to provide the tools that first responders, and all those folks, need to be safe and effective.”

A motion was then made to lower the current real estate tax rate of 77 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 74 cents.

The motion carried and the board voted four to one to adopt the 74 cent real estate tax rate with only Supervisor Charlie Bopp voting against with an adamant “No!” vote.

