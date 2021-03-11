Suellen Marie Palmer

Suellen Marie Palmer, 68, of Barren Springs, VA died Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home. She was born in Virginia on August 25, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Orville Palmer and Ruth Mahone Palmer. She was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Ruby Mahone Slusher and Eldridge Slusher.

Miss Palmer was a retired employee with the Town of Pulaski and was a 1970 graduate from Pulaski High School.

Surviving: Frances Crawford

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2021.

Comments

comments