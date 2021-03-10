State of COVID-19 in NRV topic of forum

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley Public Health Task Force is hosting a live, virtual forum, “State of COVID-19 in the New River Valley,” Thursday at 6 p.m. via several formats.

New River Valley residents are urged to view the forum and submit questions to the panel in advance by leaving a voicemail at 540-391-0792 or submitting it in writing at https://forms.montva.com/Forms/nrvtownhall.

Items to be discussed include an overview of the response structure the task force developed for COVID-19 in the NRV, an update on the general status of the virus locally; vaccines, and mental health aspects of the pandemic on the region’s citizens.

The panel consists of New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell and Epidemiologist Jason Deese, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson, NRV Regional Commission Executive Director Kevin Byrd, NRV Business Continuity Team Public Health Director Ashley Briggs and NRV Community Services Executive Director of James Pritchett.

The forum can be viewed live on NRV Public Health Task Force’s YouTube channel, as well as websites and social media sites of participating agencies. It will be archived with closed-captioning on the YouTube channel and rebroadcast on cable access stations, such as Comcast and Shentel Channel 190 in Christiansburg and Montgomery County and Comcast Channel 2 in Blacksburg.

Additional information on the status of COVID-19 in the NRV is available at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. General questions on COVID-19 should be directed to 540-267-8240. For information on vaccines and scheduling, call Vaccine Call Center at 540-838-8222.

