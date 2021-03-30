Stand off ends with loss of life

The following statement has been released by the Pulaski Police Department concerning an issue yesterday.

March 29, 2021, at approximately 9:11 A.M., officers of the Pulaski Police Department responded to a domestic incident in the vicinity of 10th St. N. W. and Randolph Avenue.

The individual identified by the victim and witnesses as the suspect in this case ran back into the residence when approached by police personnel and barricaded himself inside. It was also determined that he had obtained a firearm and that he would not vacate the house. Subsequently, arrest warrants were obtained for Mr. Pierce L. Flinchum, 67 years of age, of Pulaski, for Assault and Battery and being a Felon in the Possession of a Firearm.

Police personnel contacted Mr. Flinchum by telephone on numerous occasions during the course of the day and evening in an attempt to have him peacefully surrender to the authorities. Unfortunately, none of these communications were successful.

Due to the high risk potential of police personnel entering the residence, the Department contacted the Virginia State Police and requested the assistance of that agency’s tactical response team. In addition, a K9 team from the Christiansburg Police Department also responded to assist.

The VSP tactical team entered the residence at approximately 10:30 P.M. They discovered the suspect individual deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Department extends our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Flinchum. We also wish to thank the Virginia State Police, the Christiansburg Police Department, the Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety for their assistance.

By authority of:

W. Roche

Chief of Police

